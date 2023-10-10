Find out how the tax changes in Budget 2024 will affect your take-home pay

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THE FULL DETAILS of Budget 2024 have been announced.
This year’s package worth €6.4 billion was announced by Finance Minister Michael McGrath this afternoon.
There were changes to to income tax bands, a cut to USC, an increase in the rate of minimum wage, and a slight change to PRSI to bump up workers’ take-home pay.
Find out exactly how all of the changes will affect you by using the button below.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site