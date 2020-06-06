Two Buffalo police officers charged with assault on 75-year-old man

TWO POLICE OFFICERS in Buffalo, New York State, have been charged with assault after a video showed a 75-year-old protester being shoved during recent demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The two officers have pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault. They were released without bail.

District attorney John Flynn said that the officers had “crossed a line”.

Warning: This video contains graphic content — A 75-year-old man is in "stable but serious condition" after video shows two police officers in Buffalo shoving him, causing him to stumble, hit his head on the ground, and bleed from his head https://t.co/gXQU6f6byf pic.twitter.com/a4u27fzbil — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 5, 2020 Source: CBS News /Twitter

The officers had been suspended without pay yesterday after a TV crew captured the confrontation the night before near the end of protests.

The footage shows a man identified as Martin Gugino approaching a line of helmeted officers holding batons as they clear demonstrators from Niagara Square around the time of an 8pm curfew.

Two officers push Gugino backward, and he hits his head on the pavement; blood spills as officers walk past.

One officer leans down to check on the injured man before another officer urges the colleague to keep walking.

The video of the encounter sparked outrage online as demonstrators take to cities across the country to protest against Floyd’s death.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

When I saw the video from Buffalo, it made me sick to my stomach. Where was the threat? How can you walk by a person when there’s blood coming out of his head? It’s fundamentally inhumane & frightening.



This is a moment for change. NY will lead the way.pic.twitter.com/7UrTLq4RUo — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 5, 2020 Source: Andrew Cuomo /Twitter

State governor Andrew Cuomo said: “I think there was criminal liability from what I saw on the video.

“I think what the mayor did and the district attorney did was right, and I applaud them for acting as quickly as they did.

“What we saw was horrendous and disgusting, and I believe, illegal,” he added.

However, dozens of Buffalo police officers who were angered over their fellow officers’ suspensions stepped down from the department’s crowd control unit yesterday.

The resigning officers did not leave their jobs completely.