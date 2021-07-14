#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 14 July 2021
Advertisement

'It's terrible': Criticism of council decision to demolish historical Bull Island structure

The shelter, constructed in the 1930s, had been used by people taking drugs in recent times, the council said.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 14 Jul 2021, 12:05 AM
10 minutes ago 875 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5493735

LOCAL REPRESENTATIVES ON Dublin’s northside have slammed Dublin City Council for its decision to demolish historical structure on Clontarf’s Bull Island.

The lifeguard shelter, nestled in the dunes of the island, was levelled in recent days. The council has cited anti-social behaviour as the reason.

Fianna Fáil TD Seán Haughey said he couldn’t understand why the council destroyed the structure, which was constructed in 1934. 

The building had become a hotspot for anti-social behaviour, Dublin City Council said. It said drug paraphernalia, as well as human excrement, were regularly found at the shelter and that council staff were left to clear it up.

Haughey told The Journal: “I think it’s terrible what they have done – I also think the council should engage in consultation with the local stakeholders if they are going to do anything like that. 

“I think that the council shouldn’t just give in to anti-social behaviour by a small minority of people and they should try to enhance the facilities and protect them rather than getting rid of them.”

Local Green Party councillor Donna Cooney said that there was no official correspondence with councillors recently about the matter and said the council would have been better off finding a way to protect the site rather than tearing it down. 

“People might have been congregating around it, you know, antisocial behaviour or whatever, but I mean maybe you could find a way of protecting it rather than just demolishing it.

It happened literally overnight and there’s a lot of people that are very shocked that they weren’t aware that it was going to happen, and even the method of doing this with no notice being offered. If there were one, somebody would have brought it to my attention. I am on Bull Island every day. 

The site was not on Dublin City Council’s protected structure list. However, locals were upset that the heavy machinery used to demolish the structure also did damage to the dunes, which are part of a national nature reserve.

The attitude from the council is that “the dunes will recover”, according to Cooney. 

Bull Island began to grow 200 years ago when the North Bull Wall was constructed. It continues to grow seaward, at around five feet per year. It is now 5km in length and 1km wide – stretching from Clontarf in the south, down to Sutton Cross. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

198773414_10160195294292871_3847901856382714929_n Before and after the demolition whcih has upset locals. Source: Bull Island Action Group

214248299_10160272247562871_4344339420956055740_n Source: Bull Island Action Group

The shelter which was demolished would have stood a lot closer to the beach when it was initially constructed – the growth of Bull Island means it is no longer near the beach, and is hasn’t been used as a lifeguard shelter for decades. 

The Bull Island bathing shelters were designed by architect Herbert Simms. He designed a series of structures along the Clontarf area, including the lifeguard shelters.

A spokeswoman for Dublin City Council said:

“The shelter was removed because it was a focus for nighttime congregation in the nature reserve and persistent littering of bottles, cans, broken glass, human excrement and drug paraphernalia.”

Meanwhile, the Office of Public Works (OPW) and the National Monuments Service yesterday launched a new campaign entitled Protect Our Past, highlighting the need for visitors to Ireland’s heritage sites and monuments to be mindful of their actions over the summer.

The Journal has contacted the department for comment on the demolition of the lifeguard shelter.  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie