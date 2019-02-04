Buncrana Main Street closed as major fire engulfs building

A fire continues to rage on Buncrana main Street in #Donegal. A fire in a shop has spread to the neighboring Plaza venue. No reports of injuries. pic.twitter.com/Xg3rGNEsO1 — Greg Hughes (@GregHughes2) February 4, 2019 Source: Greg Hughes /Twitter

MAIN STREET IN Buncrana is closed following a major fire in the Donegal town last night.

The blaze broke out in a premises on Upper Main Street shortly after 9pm. Fire units from Donegal and Derry attended the scene and spent several hours tackling the inferno.

There are no reports of any injuries following the fire.

Donegal County Council say that the street is closed from West End to Market Square. Ferris lane and all footpaths at upper Main Street are also closed for public safety reasons.

Diversions have been put in place.

Videos shared on social media show shocked onlookers watching the fire raging in the heart of the town.

Loud bangs and crackles can he heard as flames leap from the building, sending a thick column of black smoke into the sky.

The fire service is tackling a major blaze at a business premises on #Buncrana Main Street in #donegal . It's adjacent to the famous Plaza venue. There are fears the fire has spread pic.twitter.com/MrRFHuXaMa — Greg Hughes (@GregHughes2) February 3, 2019 Source: Greg Hughes /Twitter

Local councillor Rena Donaghey, who lives a mile outside Buncrana, told Highland Radio she could clearly see the flames from her house.

“It was ferocious. It’s awful. It’s such a sad evening for Buncrana,” she said.

“Probably one of the oldest buildings in the town, it started there, in John Barr’s drapery store and then The Plaza is next door and the, very popular, Excelsior bar is below that again.