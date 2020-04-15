This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 15 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UK watchdog bans Burger King from advertising its Rebel Whopper as '100% plant based'

The Advertising Standards Authority said it was “misleading” to suggest the burger was suitable for vegetarians and vegans.

By Press Association Wednesday 15 Apr 2020, 10:42 AM
1 hour ago 8,335 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5074735
Image: David Niviere/ABACAPRESS/PA
Image: David Niviere/ABACAPRESS/PA

BURGER KING HAS been banned from advertising its Rebel Whopper as “100% plant based” in the UK as it is cooked on the same grill as meat products.

The British Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) found Burger King had also failed to make it immediately clear its new product was dressed with an egg-based mayonnaise.

It received complaints from consumers criticising the use of the claims “100% Whopper. No Beef” and “plant-based burger” in Burger King’s marketing.

The watchdog said in a ruling: “Because the overall impression of the ads was that the burger was suitable for vegans and vegetarians when in fact it was not, we concluded that the ads were misleading.”

The ASA found the product’s launch had been timed to coincide with the “Veganuary” challenge – making consumers believe it was fully vegan.

The decision was based on three adverts across Twitter and Facebook.

A tweet from the @BurgerKingUK account said: “You asked and we listened. Introducing the Rebel Whopper, our first plant-based burger!”

The tweet was accompanied by an image of the burger stating “100% Whopper. No beef”.

6c316475-4ec6-4853-bc92-468840497db8 One of the adverts used to promote the Rebel Whopper. Source: Burger King/ASA/PA

An almost identical advert appeared on Facebook with the additional claim “Powered by the vegetarian butcher” and in small print at the foot “*Product is cooked alongside meat products”.

A second Facebook ad stated the Rebel Whopper “Tastes of being woke”, had below it the claim “100% whopper. No Beef”, and included the Burger King logo and The Vegetarian Butcher logo

In small print the ad had “T&C’s apply”.

BKUK Group Ltd, the chain’s parent company, said the small print indicated the burger may not be suitable for vegans or vegetarians, and that this had been communicated to journalists, on social media posts and in dialogue with customers.

95b9fc7d-6995-4791-a57c-f6554fdb8701 Rebel Whopper advert Source: Burger King/ASA/PA

It said the product itself consisted of a 100% plant-based patty supplied by the Vegetarian Butcher and that a customer who did not want mayonnaise could exclude it from their order.

The ASA found the qualification that the burger was “cooked alongside meat products” was not sufficiently prominent to counter the impression that the burger was suitable for vegetarians and vegans.

It added the small print did not refer to the presence of egg mayonnaise and was missing from one Facebook advert completely.

It ruled the advert must not appear in its current form again.

Last year, Burger King was pulled up by the ASA for apparently encouraging customers to “milkshake” politicians.

An Edinburgh McDonald’s outlet said it would not be selling milkshakes during Brexit party leader Nigel Farage’s visit for a political rally.

The Burger King account tweeted: “Dear people of Scotland. We’re selling milkshakes all weekend. Have fun. Love BK. #justsaying.”

The ASA said it had told Burger King the ad must not appear again and “to ensure that its future marketing communications did not condone or encourage anti-social behaviour.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie