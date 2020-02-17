This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Burglar pretended to be from utility company to gain access to home of elderly woman

The man was then joined by three other males who rummaged through the house while the woman was locked into her living room.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 17 Feb 2020, 10:46 AM
Larch Grove area of Dunmurry in Belfast.
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

POLICE IN BELFAST are appealing for information after a man pretending to be an employee of a utility company forced his way into the home of a woman in her 80s yesterday.

The man was subsequently joined by three other males who were wearing masks and gloves.

PSNI Detective Inspector Daniel Kelly said the woman was pushed into the living room, where she was ordered to sit down and was locked in, while the men rummaged through various rooms in the house.

“At this stage it’s not known what, if anything, was taken. One thing, however, is certain. This cowardly and despicable intrusion has left the occupant badly shaken,” he said.

“The first of the four suspects, who was not wearing a mask, is described as being aged in his late forties, tall, with short dark hair and wearing a navy anorak.

“It’s believed the four may have been travelling in a black hatchback with tinted windows, possibly a Volkswagen Golf or similar.”

Detective Inspector Kelly said the incident happened “in broad daylight”, just before 2.20pm yesterday in the Larch Grove area of Dunmurry. 

Police are asking anyone who was in the area at that time and who noticed anything suspicious to contact them on 101, quoting the reference number 912 of 16/02/20.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

