Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 1 July, 2020
Appeal for witnesses after burglary and assault in Clonmel

Two men have been arrested.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 1 Jul 2020, 2:28 PM
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/abd
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/abd

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following the arrest of two men in relation to a burglary and assault in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, today.

At around 5.30am, two men entered a house at Westgate Court, Irishtown, Clonmel, and stole a number of items.

The occupant of the house, a man in his 30s, was woken up during the burglary and chased one of the suspects down the road where he was then assaulted. He is currently in South Tipperary General Hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí from Clonmel carried out a patrol of the Irishtown area and arrested a man, aged in his 20s. Whilst carrying out further enquiries gardaí discovered a man, aged in 30s, who was trying to dump some of the stolen property into a nearby river.

Both men are currently being detained at Clonmel Garda Station under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. Three scenes are currently being examined by the Divisional Scenes of Crime team.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed any of these incidents in the Irishtown area to contact them.

They are also appealing for any road user who was in the area, particularly those with camera footage, between 5.30am and 6.15am, to contact Clonmel Garda Station at 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

