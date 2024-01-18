Advertisement
Dublin City

Man (20s) in serious condition and house ransacked after Coolock aggravated robbery

A man in his 50s is due in court after being charged in connection to the aggravated burglary.
0
6.0k
1 hour ago

A MAN IN his 20s has been seriously injured during a house robbery in Coolock, Dublin city on Tuesday, and was subsequently hospitalised. 

A man in his 50s has been charged in connection to the aggravated burglary, which caused a large amount of criminal damage to the targeted property. 

The injured man is being treated at Beaumont Hospital, where his condition remains serious. 

The man who was charged is being detained at a Garda station in North Dublin. He is to appear in court this morning. 

A garda spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags