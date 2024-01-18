Man (20s) in serious condition and house ransacked after Coolock aggravated robbery

A MAN IN his 20s has been seriously injured during a house robbery in Coolock, Dublin city on Tuesday, and was subsequently hospitalised.

A man in his 50s has been charged in connection to the aggravated burglary, which caused a large amount of criminal damage to the targeted property.

The injured man is being treated at Beaumont Hospital, where his condition remains serious.

The man who was charged is being detained at a Garda station in North Dublin. He is to appear in court this morning.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing.