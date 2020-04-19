This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 19 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man to appear in court in relation to burglary and assault in Louth

A man was assaulted during a burglary in Ardee on Friday night.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 19 Apr 2020, 12:16 PM
1 hour ago 4,903 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5078283
File photo
Image: PA Images
File photo
File photo
Image: PA Images

A MAN IN his 20s is due to appear before court today following an aggravated burglary in Ardee in Co Louth on Friday.

At approximately 9.10pm on Friday, gardaí responded to reports of an aggravated burglary in the Ferdia Park area of Ardee.

It is understood that two males entered a property and assaulted a man in his 40s before fleeing the scene in a car with a number of items.

The injured man was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening.

In a follow-up operation, gardaí arrested a man in his 20s in the Dundalk area a short time later. He was detained at Dundalk Garda Station under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He is expected to be brought before a special sitting of Ardee District Court at 1pm to face charges in connection with this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie