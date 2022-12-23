Two teens arrested in relation to house burglary and assault of woman in Co Kildare

TWO MEN IN their late teens have been arrested this morning as part of an investigation into an aggravated burglary in the course of which a woman was assaulted at a house in Co Kildare.

The burglary happened on Sunday afternoon. Two men entered a private residence in Clane, a woman in the house was assaulted and criminal damage was caused to the property.

This morning Gardaí from Clane and the Naas District Detective Unit conducted searches at two addresses in Newbridge in Co Kildare.

Assistance was provided by the Eastern Region Armed Support Unit.

The two men were arrested during the searches and they are currently being detained in the Naas Garda Station.

A vehicle and other items were seized for technical examination as well.

Investigations are ongoing.