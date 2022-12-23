Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 23 December 2022 Dublin: 9°C
Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
# Operation Thor
Two teens arrested in relation to house burglary and assault of woman in Co Kildare
Armed support unit officers took part in the searches alongside Gardaí from Clane and Naas.
6.5k
6
1 hour ago

TWO MEN IN their late teens have been arrested this morning as part of an investigation into an aggravated burglary in the course of which a woman was assaulted at a house in Co Kildare. 

The burglary happened on Sunday afternoon. Two men entered a private residence in Clane, a woman in the house was assaulted and criminal damage was caused to the property. 

This morning Gardaí from Clane and the Naas District Detective Unit conducted searches at two addresses in Newbridge in Co Kildare. 

Assistance was provided by the Eastern Region Armed Support Unit. 

The two men were arrested during the searches and they are currently being detained in the Naas Garda Station. 

A vehicle and other items were seized for technical examination as well. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     