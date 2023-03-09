40 alleged burglary suspects and repeat offenders targeted in a garda blitz across north Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE SET to bring 40 people to court this morning as part of what they said is a blitz targeting alleged burglary gangs and repeat offenders in Dublin.

The operation took place over the last number of days and was funded as part of Operation Thor specifically targeting the northern suburbs of the capital.

A garda statement said that the operation was carried out by Gardaí in the Coolock and Raheny districts and specifically targeted organised crime groups and repeat offenders through coordinated crime prevention and enforcement activity based on intelligence and the latest burglary trends.

The 39 men and one woman (aged 18 to 63) have been charged with a total of 60 offences including burglary and associated crime and will appear before the district court later this morning.

Two young people were also arrested and have been referred to the Garda Youth Diversion Scheme.

Figures released by gardaí show that the vast majority of charges were focused on burglary with 28 charge sheets, while other offences also include the theft of cars, theft, robbery and other offences.

Detective Superintendent David Kennedy from the Raheny and Coolock Garda Districts said the operation also involved the analysis of where burglaries were taking place and the methods used by criminals.

“The operation specifically targets organised crime gangs and repeat offenders through co-ordinated crime prevention and enforcement activity based on intelligence and the latest burglary trends.

“This latest operation demonstrates our ongoing commitment and focus to investigate serious crime and keeping people safe,” he said.

Operation Thor was launched in November 2015 to tackle the increase in the number of burglaries and other serious crime that usually occurs in winter months.

Gardaí have said that the initiative has successfully reduced the rate of winter burglaries, leading to a significant decline in property related crime since its introduction in 2015.

This year’s Winter Phase of Operation Thor was launched in September 2022.

With reporting from Diarmuid Pepper.