'How did these children die?': Call for inquests into deaths at mother and baby homes

List of the names of dead children at the grotto at the site of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home (file photo from January 2021).

INQUESTS MUST BE carried out into all deaths at mother and baby homes and similar inquisitions, the Oireachtas Children’s Committee has heard.

The Burials Bill being debated today would allow excavations, exhumations and re-interment of remains at the sites of former mother and baby homes.

The general scheme of the Burials Bill provides for the creation of an agency which would oversee the excavation, exhumation, identification and reburial of any remains found at sites where “manifestly inappropriate burials have taken place”.

The Bill would also permit excavations and exhumations from these sites and provide a basis for identification using DNA samples from unidentified bodies exhumed and from people who are or may be close relatives of those unidentified persons.

Addressing the committee, historian and campaigner Catherine Corless said DNA testing of the remains at sites of former institutions is “crucial” and she called for a DNA database to be set up.

“The babies’ remains are in an excellent condition and although mingled because of seeping rainfall have little sign of erosion or fragmentation, including even delicate infant skull bones,” she said.

Corless said DNA testing should also search for evidence as “we see in the death report that there is evidence of starvation and look for any possible evidence in the little remains”.

She called for a DNA database to be set up as soon as possible from families “who wish to give their DNA with the hope of retrieving their babies’ remains.”

Dr Maeve O’Rourke, human rights lawyer and co-director of the Clann Project, told the hearing: “We would argue that every single one of the deaths in the mother and baby institutions requires an inquest … All deaths require inquest, so the question is where to begin and how.”

The Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes was set up following claims that up to 800 babies were interred in an unmarked mass grave at a former Bon Secours home in Tuam, Co Galway – following extensive research done by Corless.

Excavations carried out between November 2016 and February 2017 found a significant quantity of human remains, aged from 35 foetal weeks to two to three years, interred in a vault on the site.

The Commission’s final report, published in January, confirmed that about 9,000 children died in the 18 homes under investigation.

‘Rodents gnawing’

Speaking about the remains found at the site of a former institution in Tuam, Corless stated: “Once the babies were interred there, from the late 1930s onwards, heavy rain has flooded the area and the seeping water has caused some mingling of the little remains, and this is evident by water marks in the chambers.”

She noted how photographs taken at the site showed “a little finger attached to a chamber wall” and “any of the little remains also have evidence of rodent gnawing”.

Corless says there seems to be "lack of will to act on this" from govt & process has been "dragged out".



She says memorialisation, without exhumation & inquests, is not good enough.



"It's almost, 'ah they're just illegitimate babies, leave them there'...They're Irish citizens." — Órla Ní Riain (@orlaryan) April 14, 2021

Corless called for the legislation to be passed and enacted as a matter of urgency. She said the people who died were Irish citizens and should be treated with respect, not dismissed as “illegitimate children”.

“In March 2017, statements of shock and horror were proclaimed by our Government and President on all national media, and by the announcement by then Minister Katherine Zappone, regarding the discovery of multiple babies remains in a sewage facility in Tuam on the grounds of the old home which was run by the Bon Secours.

“I naively thought then, that my work was done, now surely there would be immediate action by State, Church and Galway Co Council to do the right thing, to exhume the babies from this sewage site.

“Within a month, to my dismay, the Tuam home tragedy fell silent, the site was restored to its original condition, the chambers were closed in, soil was put back, grass seed sown.

“Can you imagine the pain that this caused to the families of those in that sewage tank? What would your reaction be if you had a baby brother or sister within those infested chambers?”

‘How did these children die?’

Susan Lohan, co-founder of the Adoption Rights Alliance, stated: “How did these children die? The family members – obviously they’re horrified by the conditions in which the children were buried – but they certainly want to know if the children died of natural causes or if it was in suspicious circumstances.”

Lohan told the committee that the Burials Bill, in its current form, “fails utterly to deliver on truth for mothers, children, survivors and families”.

“It operates on the basis that the deaths are a fait accompli, requiring neither investigation, explanation, accountability nor compensation.

“As the death rates at the various institutions have been shown to have exceeded national death rates of children in the general population by several factors, legally and morally, they require the most thorough analysis, to deliver at the very least, basic truth for the 9,000-plus victims recognised so far.

“Without this basic step, Ireland should rightly be defined as a pariah state with regard to it’s non-compliance with human rights legislation.

“In the normal course of events, a discovery of a previously unknown individual or mass grave, would involve the Coroners’ Service, to establish the “who, when, where and how” of the deaths for each unidentified set of remains.”

Role of coroner

Professor Phil Scraton, of Queen’s University Belfast, noted that the proposed legislation “would disapply existing powers of the Coroner”.

He stated: “The Bill implies that families of infants and mothers who died in institutional custody will be compelled to make a choice: between exhumation and identification of their relative’s remains followed by reinterment; or the Coroner retaining the power to hold an inquest to confirm the deceased’s identity, approximately when they died, where they died and, most importantly, ‘how’ they died.”

Scraton headed the research for the Independent Panel into the Hillsborough disaster extensive report in 2012 led to new inquests which reversed the findings of the initial inquest, a new police investigation and criminal prosecutions.

He is also the principal author of the Irish Council for Civil Liberties’ research report Death Investigation, Coroners’ Inquests and the Rights of the Bereaved, which will be published later this month

Scraton told the committee that, as mother and baby institutions were the responsibility of the State – either directly or indirectly – Ireland has both domestic and international obligations regarding inquests.

He said Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights requiries “an effective investigation wherever a person dies in circumstances engaging state responsibility, not least in the context of inhumane treatment”.

Scraton said he agrees with a commitment to overhauling the coronial system in Ireland, adding that “such reform should prioritise deaths in Mother and Baby Institutions and other related settings”.

“We can’t wait for reform of the coronial process. We have to be able to deal with this with some urgency. So what we’re proposing is an agency, if it’s set up, has dedicated coronial practice within that is exclusively dealing with these settings. The funding has to be found.”