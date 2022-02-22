Burials Bill: New law will allow for Tuam mother and baby home and other sites to be excavated

THE LONG-AWAITED Burials Bill that will allow for the excavation of sites of former mother and baby institutions has been published by the Government.

Cabinet signed off on the Certain Institutional Burials (Authorised Interventions) Bill this morning, prior to Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman hosting a webinar with survivors and relatives.

The legislation will provide a lawful basis for a forensic excavation, recovery and analysis of remains at the site of the former mother and baby institution in Tuam and other sites.

It will allow DNA-based identification to be undertaken to reunite families with the remains of their loved ones, and “will ensure that the children there have the dignified burial that has been denied to them for so long”.

In response to pre-legislative scrutiny recommendations and concerns expressed by family representatives, Minister O’Gorman has made a number of significant changes to the Bill, including:

The restriction on the jurisdiction of the coroner has been removed entirely

The role of the director has been strengthened to include forensic excavation, recovery and analysis of remains to support, where possible, establishing circumstances and cause of death, in line with international standards and best practice

A new advisory board, chaired by a former coroner or someone with coronial expertise, will provide for scientific and family input and enhance transparency and accountability

The identification programme has been expanded to allow for the participation of grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces

A requirement for a pilot has been removed from the identification programme, allowing identification to be undertaken on each set of remains where possible

The legislation will allow the Government, by order, to direct an intervention at a site and to approve the appointment of a director to oversee and manage a phased, step-by-step approach, comprising some or all of the following steps:

Excavation of the site

Recovery of human remains

Post recovery analysis of remains to support, where possible, establishing circumstances and cause of death

Identification of remains through DNA familial matching

Return of remains to family members or respectful re-interment

An advisory board, which will include coronial and scientific expertise, as well as family and former resident representatives, will be appointed to guide and support the Director in the role

The legislation is not site specific and will also be able to cater for an intervention at other sites should similar situations arise.

A statement from the Department of Children noted that process of recovering and identifying remains at the Tuam site will be “extremely complex”.

“In the context of Tuam, the available information suggests that the excavation, recovery and identification process will be extremely complex because of the number and age of the children interred there and the manner in which the remains are interred,” the statement noted.

“While this intervention is therefore expected to be challenging, the legislation ensures that it will be carried out by professionals in line with international standards and best practice so as to maximise what is scientifically achievable in relation to the identification and return of remains.”

‘A stain on our national conscience’

Speaking about the Bill, Minister O’Gorman said: “What happened at Tuam is a stain on our national conscience. The Institutional Burials Bill will allow us, at long last, to afford the children interred at Tuam a dignified and respectful burial. I have listened carefully to families, survivors, and independent experts in order to strengthen and improve the legislation, and this is reflected in the Bill approved by Government today.

“It is now five years since remains were confirmed at the site in Tuam, and I believe that the families affected have had to wait far too long for exhumation to commence. The legislation we are publishing today will allow us to move forward, in partnership with Tuam families, survivors and their advocates, and finally reunite them with their loved one’s remains.

“I am absolutely committed to now advancing the Bill as quickly as possible. If it is enacted, I intend to establish an Office of the Tuam Director and start the excavation later this year.”

The Bill will be formally published by the Oireachtas later this week and the Minister intends to begin second stage of this priority legislation in the Houses of the Oireachtas within the next two weeks.

Pre-legislative scrutiny

Survivors, relatives and archaeologists have called for the Tuam site to be excavated urgently.

The Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes was set up following claims that 796 babies were interred in an unmarked mass grave at the former institution in Tuam – following extensive research by local historian Catherine Corless.

Excavations carried out between November 2016 and February 2017 found a significant quantity of human remains interred in a vault on the site.

In July 2021, O’Gorman received the Oireachtas Children’s Committee’s report on the pre-legislative scrutiny of the Burials Bill.

In November, eight UN human rights bodies said they were concerned that the legislation may actually “create additional obstacles” to investigating deaths at mother and baby homes and related institutions.

In a letter sent to survivors on 15 December, the minister said this report “has been the subject of close examination by myself and my officials”.

“It has taken some time to reflect on its recommendations and to consider how best these can be taken on board in the context of developing the Bill – a Bill which is essential to restoring dignity to the children who died in the institution at Tuam.”

In a letter sent to survivors on Friday, O’Gorman said: “This important and sensitive legislation has been a priority for me. I have taken time to meet with and reflect carefully on the feedback from those most closely affected by this issue and have made substantial and meaningful changes to the legislation to address their concerns.”