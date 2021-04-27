#Open journalism No news is bad news

Search ongoing for four, including Irish national, reported missing in Burkina Faso

Two people were reportedly wounded during the attack on an anti-poaching patrol yesterday.

By AFP Tuesday 27 Apr 2021, 8:57 AM
Soldier at checkpoint in Burkina Faso.
Image: Shutterstock
Soldier at checkpoint in Burkina Faso.
Soldier at checkpoint in Burkina Faso.
Image: Shutterstock

THE SEARCH FOR four people, including three Europeans and a Burkinabe, is ongoing today as the Irish government investigates reports that an Irish national is among the missing after an attack on a convoy in war-torn Burkina Faso.

The group – composed of soldiers, forest rangers and foreign reporters – was on an anti-poaching patrol when attacked in eastern Burkina Faso yesterday, sources said. It is understood that at least two of those missing, including the Irish national, are journalists.

They were targeted in the Fada N’Gourma-Pama area, according to a local official, who added “the provisional toll reports three people injured, four missing”.

The attack was also confirmed by security sources, with one saying the Westerners included “two Spaniards and an Irishman, all of whom were working on behalf of an NGO protecting the environment”.

“According to survivors, two of the foreigners were wounded during the attack. The search is ongoing” to find the four missing people, added the source. The attackers used two pick-up vehicles and a dozen motorbikes, according to security sources.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of reports and is liaising closely with international partners regarding the situation on the ground. A spokesperson declined to comment on the details of any specific case.

Sources have said that the situation is “very fluid” in the area and that diplomatic and security efforts were underway to confirm the identities of those missing.

The Irish Army Ranger Wing have been operating in nearby Mali as part of a UN mission in the area dealing with Islamic armed groups.

Burkina Faso, a poor, landlocked country in the heart of the Sahel, has been battling an Islamist insurgency for years.

The nation has endured regular attacks, sometimes intertwined with community conflicts, since jihadists from neighbouring Mali launched raids in 2015.

- © AFP 2021 with reporting by Michelle Hennessy.

AFP

