Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 17 November 2020
Burren tourism group named among Lonely Planet's 'Best in Travel' winners for 2021

The award comes amid big changes to the tourism industry during 2020.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 17 Nov 2020, 10:02 PM
The Poulnabrone-Dolmen in The Burren
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

THE BURREN ECO Tourism Network in Co Clare has been named among the Lonely Planet’s ‘Best Community Tourism’ winners for 2021.

The group is a community of local enterprises which have transformed the Burren and Cliffs of Moher geopark into a world leader for sustainable tourism.

The award comes amid big changes to the tourism industry during 2020, with Lonely Planet this year opting to recognise places and people demonstrating a commitments to community, diversity and sustainability.

The global travel company unveiled the accolade today as part of Lonely Planet’s ‘Best in Travel’ 2021.

Burren EcoTourism CEO Jarlath O’Dwyer told RTÉ News that the members of the network were “custodians of the landscape” who promoted principles that tourists would not litter or interfere with the Burren.

He also said that collaboration was key to the group’s success in marketing the area.

The award was welcomed by Tourism Ireland CEO Niall Gibbons, who thanked Lonely Planet for the support the group has shown Ireland over the years.

“In what has been a devastating year for travel and tourism, this accolade is really good news and will surely inspire travellers everywhere to put the Burren, Co Clare and the island of Ireland on their holiday wish-list – when the time is right,” he said.

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin described the accolade for the group as “well deserved”.

“In such a challenging year for the tourism industry, I am heartened to see Ireland and, in particular, the Burren Ecotourism Network become world leaders in sustainable tourism,” she said.

Stephen McDermott
Stephen McDermott
