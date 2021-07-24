Swimming ban lifted at two Dublin beaches after E.Coli levels recede

‘DO NOT SWIM’ notices have been lifted from two Dublin beaches after fresh tests recorded samples that met the standard for “excellent” water quality.

Earlier this week, the public had been advised against swimming at Burrow Beach in Sutton and South Strand Skerries in north Dublin due to an increase in bacteria levels in the results of the bathing water samples taken on Monday.

Fingal County Council warned swimmers to stay out of the water after e.coli results were “higher than the acceptable limit”.

In an update last night, the council said that this notice has now been removed from the two beaches and that the water is of an “excellent” standard.

The next scheduled seawater sampling date for the area is on 3 August.

Members of the public can check for water quality at any of the monitored bathing waters in Ireland in advance by accessing the EPA website or by checking the notice board at the entrance to each beach.