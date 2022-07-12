Teenage boy dies after getting into difficulty in water at Dublin beach

A TEENAGE BOY has died after getting into difficulty in the water at a Dublin beach yesterday evening.

The incident happened around 7.30pn at Burrow Beach in Sutton, north Dublin.

Gardaí said they were alerted to the scene and that the teen was “removed from the water”.

“He was taken to Beaumont Hospital and then later to CHI at Temple Street in Dublin, where he later passed away,” a garda spokesman said.

Burrow Beach is a sandy beach that connects Howth Head to the mainland. It has a large area filled with sandy dunes.