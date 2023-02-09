Legendary pop songwriter and producer Burt Bacharach has died aged 94

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 13 minutes ago
BURT BACHARACH, THE composer of classic pop songs including I Say A Little Prayer and Walk On By, has died at the age of 94.
He was known for romantic and melancholic ballads crossing the border between jazz and pop, and regularly topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic.
His publicist confirmed to the PA news agency that he died surrounded by relatives at home today, and said his family requested privacy at this time.
The songwriter and pianist wrote hundreds of songs from the 1960s to the 1980s, including hits for artists including Cilla Black, Dusty Springfield, Tom Jones and the Carpenters.
Springfield was one of his best known collaborators, producing a series of hits that are still well played today, including The Look Of Love, while he also composed What’s New Pussycat? and Promise Her Anything for Jones.
His song I Say a Little Prayer, originally performed by Dionne Warwick, featured in the film My Best Friend’s Wedding.
He was nominated for 21 Grammy Awards, winning six.
Very sad day, probably one of the most influential songwriters of our time. He was a great inspiration . Rest in peace Burt Bacharach #burtbacharach https://t.co/BgZaJAk5qQ— Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) February 9, 2023
Bacharach was also a three-time Oscar winner, receiving two Academy awards in 1970 for his original score for Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid and for Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head.
In 1982 he and his then-wife, lyricist Carole Bayer Sager, won the Oscar for Best That You Can Do from Arthur.
In 2008 he was proclaimed music’s “greatest living composer” as he accepted the Grammy lifetime achievement award.
More recently Bacharach developed a songwriting partnership with Elvis Costello, the British new wave singer-songwriter, and they were due to release a compilation of their published songs from the last 30 years in the coming months.
A pianist passionate about jazz, he was born on 12 May, 1928 in Kansas City, Missouri, and studied the art of composition in several American universities.
After his military service, he was hired by Marlene Dietrich as an arranger and musical director for her tours.
In 1957, he met lyricist Hal David, who died in 2012, with whom he would form one of the most successful partnerships in the music industry.
Four years later, they would discover during a recording session a young chorus girl who will become their standard bearer: Dionne Warwick.
The Songwriting world has lost its Beethoven today. Compose in Power forever Burt Bacharach🎵🎶🎼💔— Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) February 9, 2023
Between 1962 and 1968, they wrote 15 titles that rose into the American Top 40.
In 1973, a financial dispute broke out between the two men. For ten years, they spoke only through lawyers and never worked together again.
