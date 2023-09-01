Advertisement

Friday 1 September 2023
# Accident
Man dies after being hit by a bus in Dublin, Busáras closed and Luas disrupted
Commuters are advised to use other departure points.
23.9k
3
54 minutes ago

A MAN HAS died in Dublin City after he was hit by a bus. The incident happened last night at about 11.30pm.

The man – a pedestrian in his 20s - was fatally injured in the incident. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Busáras is currently closed as a result of the incident. Bus Éireann said the station has closed due to a “serious incident in the area”.

The Luas Red Line service is also disrupted due to the incident. Services are operating between Tallaght/Saggart to Abbey Street and Abbey Street to Tallaght/Saggart only.

“Tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of this disruption We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” Luas said in a statement. 

Bus Éireann has advised commuters on its website to use other departure points. It said the closure would likely remain in place until midday today.

There are road closures in place at the junction of Amiens Street/Store Street and Beresford Place/Amiens Street, and the scene of the incident is currently preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

There were no other injuries reported in the incident. The body of the man has since been removed to the City Morgue at Whitehall. Garda technical examiners are currently on the scene. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and who were in the Amiens Street/Store Street area last night between 11.15pm and 11.45pm, is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie
