Girl, 15, who died in UK school bus crash named

THE TEENAGE GIRL who died after a school coach crashed on the M53 motorway in England has been named by UK police as Jessica Baker.

Emergency services were called shortly after 8am this morning to reports that a coach had overturned on the northbound M53 near junction five at Hooton, Cheshire.

A total of 58 people were involved in the incident and the 15-year-old and a bus driver died.

Advertisement

Four children were taken to hospital and a 14-year-old boy whose injuries are said to be life-changing is among the injured.

Others were treated at an emergency training centre, with 13 treated for minor injuries before they were released.

The girl’s family have issued a photograph of her through Merseyside Police as they requested privacy.

The force said in a statement: “Jessica Baker sadly died as a result of the collision on the M53 northbound carriageway earlier today.

“Jessica’s family have requested that their privacy is respected at this time and any updates from them will be issued via Merseyside Police news office as appropriate.”