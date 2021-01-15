#Open journalism No news is bad news

New York bus left hanging over bridge after crash

The deputy police chief said eight people were treated for injuries after the accident.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 15 Jan 2021, 7:41 AM
ErwYyTnXcAE93SY New York City bus crash. Source: FDNY via Twitter

SEVERAL PEOPLE HAVE been injured after a bus in New York City crashed through road barriers.

The articulated bus, often called a ‘bendy’ bus, has been left “hanging off the overpass onto the roadway below”, the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said. 

The FDNY said eight people have been assessed and treated for injuries after the bus fell from a height of 50 feet (15 metres).

“FDNY units are on scene of a motor vehicle accident at University Ave and the Cross Bronx Expressway in the Bronx where a tandem bus has crashed through the barriers and is hanging off the overpass onto the roadway below,” the department said on Twitter. 

The Bronx is a borough in New York City. 

The FDNY acting battalion chief Steven Moore said police are “making sure all the fuel and other hazardous materials within the vehicle is secured until the bus can be pulled onto the roadway”.

Deputy police chief Paul Hopper who oversaw emergency medical treatment and transport at the accident said: “We assessed and treated a total of eight patients from this accident.

“The bus fell approximately 50 feet onto the access road. The patients suffered injuries consistent with a fall from such a great height.”

Orla Dwyer
