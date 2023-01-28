At least 25 dead after Peru bus accident, say police

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
AT LEAST 25 people have died after a bus carrying 60 passengers plunged over a cliff in northwestern Peru.
The bus, belonging to the Qorianka Tours company, had departed from Lima and was en route to Tumbes, on the border with Ecuador, when for unknown reasons it left the road near the town of Organos, according to police.
They said an unknown number of injured passengers were transported to hospitals in El Alto and Mancora, popular resorts some 1,000 kilometres north of Lima.
Several passengers were thrown from the bus while others were trapped inside.
