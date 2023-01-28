Advertisement

Saturday 28 January 2023
Alamy Stock Photo The bus had left Lima before it left the road
# Peru
At least 25 dead after Peru bus accident, say police
The bus was en route to the border with Ecuador when it left the road.
2.0k
0
47 minutes ago

AT LEAST 25 people have died after a bus carrying 60 passengers plunged over a cliff in northwestern Peru.

The bus, belonging to the Qorianka Tours company, had departed from Lima and was en route to Tumbes, on the border with Ecuador, when for unknown reasons it left the road near the town of Organos, according to police.

They said an unknown number of injured passengers were transported to hospitals in El Alto and Mancora, popular resorts some 1,000 kilometres north of Lima.

Several passengers were thrown from the bus while others were trapped inside.

