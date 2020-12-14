#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 8°C Monday 14 December 2020
Bus Éireann announces 120 new jobs and increase in services across Ireland

It comes three months after Bus Éireann announced the closure of a number of its intercity routes for financial reasons.

By Ceimin Burke Monday 14 Dec 2020, 8:48 AM
47 minutes ago 2,514 Views 0 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Robson90
Image: Shutterstock/Robson90

BUS ÉIREANN HAS announced that it will create 120 new jobs and provide an increase in services across Ireland.

The upgrades include both new services and increased frequency on existing routes. Recruitment to fill the 120 driver posts is underway in Mayo, Cork, Louth and Limerick.

The transport company heralded the news as the most significant single enhancement of services in more than 15 years.

Bus Éireann said that women recruits have accounted for 15% of new drivers hired – an improvement on previous recruitment campaigns.  

The upgrades will be funded by the National Transport Authority through the Government’s July Stimulus package.

The announcement comes just three months after Bus Éireann announced the closure of a number of its intercity routes for financial reasons.

As part of the enhancements, extra services will be rolled out in Navan, increasing services in the Meath town to two routes every half an hour from early morning until 23:30, seven days a week.

A new cross city service is to be put in place in Cork linking Glanmire with Cork University Hospital via the city centre. Portroe in Tipperary will gain a daily service to Limerick and Nenagh for the first time.

There will also be increased frequency on popular routes in Drogheda town, Limerick city and on the west Clare network.

“These new and improved services will mean that public transport will be a viable option for more people outside Dublin than ever before,” Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said.

By providing more choice and frequency we will connect more communities and encourage the switch from cars, while also reducing traffic, air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

Ceimin Burke
