Friday 6 January 2023
Alamy Stock Photo File photo of a Bus Éireann Expressway coach.
# Letterkenny
Passengers evacuated as Bus Éireann Expressway coach catches fire in Co Donegal
The incident occurred at the Dry Arch Roundabout in Letterkenny yesterday evening.
1 hour ago

FIFTEEN PASSENGERS ON a Bus Éireann Expressway coach were evacuated after it caught fire in Co Donegal yesterday evening.

The incident occurred at the Dry Arch Roundabout in Letterkenny at around 8.30pm yesterday, when the coach was travelling from Letterkenny to Dublin. 

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene. A garda spokesperson said that no injuries were reported. The vehicle has since been cleared from the road. 

In a statement to The Journal, a spokesperson for Bus Éireann said that all 15 passengers on board and the driver evacuated safely.

“Passengers have been accommodated on another vehicle to continue their journey,” the spokesperson said.

“A comprehensive and thorough investigation will be undertaken into the cause of this incident. This is an exceptionally rare occurrence in our fleet.

“Bus Éireann would like to thank the emergency services, our driver and passengers for their rapid and effective response to the situation.”

Author
Jane Moore
