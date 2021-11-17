Bus Éireann to investigate reports driver took wrong turns before allegedly clipping another bus

BUS ÉIREANN IS “fully investigating” an incident involving one of its vehicles, which it is alleged was driven erratically in Dublin before colliding with another bus.

The company said it regretted the “negative experience reported by passengers” and will now interview the driver regarding the incident, which happened on its Ratoath to Dublin service yesterday evening.

It will also examine its customers’ reports and CCTV footage to determine whether to forward on details to gardaí.

A passenger told RTÉ’s Liveline that he had a “terrifying” experience on the double decker as he alleged the driver took a number of wrong turns and skipped a red light.

He told presenter Joe Duffy that he felt “unsafe” on the bus at the time, while the mother of another passenger said her daughter had asked the driver if he was feeling unwell, and alleged he appeared “dazed” when approached.

The programme heard that the incident ended with the bus clipping the wing mirror of a parked Dublin Bus coach.

Bus Éireann told The Journal that it is carrying out a full investigation into the matter.

“We very much regret the inconvenience and negative experience reported by passengers,” a spokesman said.

“Bus Éireann carries out thorough and detailed investigations, interviewing the driver and using reports from customers, central control, CCTV footage and examination of the vehicle.

“Following due process, further action including possible involvement of third parties is determined by the facts established through the investigation.”