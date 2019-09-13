Bus Éireann steps up security at Busáras after recent attacks on drivers

BUS ÉIREANN IS to increase security at Dublin’s Busáras terminus following a number of recent attacks on bus drivers.

The measures come after the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) threatened to stop operating services after 8pm on Monday 16 September unless the issue was addressed.

In a letter to Bus Éireann dated 5 September, NBRU General Secretary Dermot O’Leary described an incident in Busáras on 29 August in which a driver was assaulted while loading the 126 bus as “outrageous thuggery” and warned that unless security was increased, a ban on late night services would be implemented.

“Unless satisfactory security measures (extra resources) are put in place no later than Monday 16th September 2019, then our members have indicated that they will not be loading or unloading buses at Busáras after 20.00 hours,” O’Leary said.

In response to the NBRU’s concerns, Bus Éireann said it was providing increased security at Busáras with two security present at all times and a third on duty between 8pm and midnight.

“The safety and security of both our staff and customers is of paramount importance to Bus Éireann,” a spokesperson said.

“We take issues of anti-social behaviour very seriously and continue to invest significantly to deliver our commitment to provide a safe and secure environment for all who use Busáras.

“We can confirm that with effect from Sunday 15 September, Bus Éireann will be increasing the security presence within Busáras.

“We currently have two Security Personal present on a 24/7 basis and in addition to this, we will be increasing this to a third security officer on a 7 day week basis between 8pm and midnight,” they said.

In a response, O’Leary today said its members’ initial reaction of improved security “would appear to be favourable towards allowing for a continuation of ‘night’ services from Busáras, with caveats.”

He added: “A number of recent incidents have again highlighted the fact that Bus Éireann services, along with those of the other CIE companies remain ‘under threat’ as a result of ongoing anti-social behaviour”.

He cautioned, however, that members had already “indicated that they would have absolutely no compunction in withdrawing services in the event of further incidents.”

He told Bus Éireann: “Put simply, there are no guarantees that frontline staff will provide a seamless service in the midst of an epidemic of thuggery towards transport staff and commuters.”