Bus Éireann conducting feasibility study for potential future move from Broadstone Depot

The company said it was looking into potential future locations given expected passenger growth.

By Sean Murray Sunday 22 Sep 2019, 8:15 AM
Buses at the Broadstone depot
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

BUS ÉIREANN HAS issued a contract for a feasibility study to be conducted on potential sites it could relocate to from its current Broadstone base in future.

TheJournal.ie understands that there are no current plans to move from the Broadstone depot any time soon, but the study will be an exercise in looking at possible locations that could work ahead of any future move.

Any move would be pursued to accommodate an expected increase in demand for its services in the coming decades and to help the company reach its climate change targets. 

Broadstone is a former railway station that was repurposed into becoming the headquarters of Bus Éireann in north Dublin and houses most of its 1,000+ fleet of buses.

In the notice of tender, the company said it requires a “study to be carried out to determine whether a proposed move of the Broadstone depot and related offices and services to another location is feasible”. 

The deadline for responses to the tender is in mid-October, and it’s envisaged the feasibility study would be concluded in early 2020.

A spokesperson for the transport company told TheJournal.ie: “Bus Éireann are seeking to carry out a feasibility study for a new depot facility in the Greater Dublin Area.

Bus Éireann commissioned the study as demand for public bus transport is expected to increase over the next twenty years. This study will also support and assist Bus Éireann’s commitment under the climate action plan.
No decision has been made in relation to the Broadstone site and the feasibility study is expected to take three months to complete from commencement.

