This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 10 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donegal wheelchair user left without accessible bus to Dublin despite booking five days in advance

Bus Éireann has since apologised and compensated the family, which had to pay for a taxi to the capital.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 10 Aug 2019, 7:15 AM
55 minutes ago 6,664 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4758912
Bus Éireann have apologised for the incident last week.
Image: Sam Boal
Bus Éireann have apologised for the incident last week.
Bus Éireann have apologised for the incident last week.
Image: Sam Boal

BUS ÉIREANN HAS apologised for an incident involving a wheelchair user and his carer whose booked bus was not wheelchair accessible on arrival.

Pat Carter, who uses a wheelchair, and his wife and carer Rose booked two seats on a Bus Éireann bus from Letterkenny to Dublin on Friday 2 August. 

Bus Éireann requires wheelchair users to book their seat by phone at least 24 hours in advance of the journey on regional and expressway routes. 

Up to four seats must be removed from regional and expressway buses to make them wheelchair accessible. This is done in a garage before the journey takes place.

Other equipment such as a ramp or a lift, floor tracking and a restraint clamping system are also required for safety. This equipment is checked prior to departure. 

Rose Carter booked the seats five days in advance of their journey and was told the booking was confirmed on two separate occasions. They were instructed by a Bus Éireann worker to be at the Letterkenny bus station 25 minutes before the bus was due. 

Their son Kevin Carter told TheJournal.ie of the incident his parents experienced on Bus Éireann last week. They were travelling to Dublin to visit him for the weekend.  

“They arrived early to the station and when the bus arrived, it was not wheelchair accessible,” said Carter. 

“The driver said he had no knowledge of this booking and that this was the bus given to him that day for the route.”

They rang a Bus Éireann inspector in Dublin who said there had been a mix-up that day with buses. The driver and inspector said there was ‘nothing they could do’. 

Buses run every two hours from Letterkenny to Dublin, so the Carters waited for the next one in case the two were switched. 

“So they waited around for two hours, and when the next bus arrived it wasn’t wheelchair accessible either,” said Carter. 

Again, the Carters rang the inspector in Dublin who said there was nothing they could do at that stage. 

“They had booked a hotel in Dublin and it was too late to cancel that at this point, they were already hugely out of pocket,” said Carter. 

The parents ordered a taxi from Derry as they thought it would be cheaper. This brought them to Dublin at a cost of over £150 (€161). Bus Éireann offered to refund this fare after a formal complaint was made. 

“When my mum arrived in Dublin, she was a bag of nerves. They don’t use public transport often… The public transport facilities aren’t great in Letterkenny,” he said.

In a statement, Bus Éireann said they were investigating the incident on the Letterkenny bus. 

“We are extremely disappointed to hear of the recent incident and we are currently investigating it,” the statement said. 

“We would like to sincerely apologise to the customer concerned for the difficulties experienced. We have contacted the customer directly and a full refund has been offered.”

Bus Éireann has said it is “committed to the provision of a fully accessible public transport system incorporating fully accessible vehicles and infrastructure”.

The fleet of Bus Éireann buses on the commuter and express services are 78% wheelchair accessible. However, not every bus stop is accessible.

The company says that even if seats were permanently removed from buses to allow for wheelchair space, the other equipment would still need to be checked before each journey with a wheelchair user. 

Kevin Carter made a formal complaint to the company after the incident. 

“It has destroyed any trust she [Rose] may have had in public transport. It’s inexcusable, to be honest,” he said. 

“It’s one thing to get the money back, but it will take a bit longer to get the trust back.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie