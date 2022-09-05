Students that use private bus companies to have fares cut by 50%

STUDENTS WHO USE private bus companies to travel to college will see their fares cut in half under new Government plans.

With immediate effect, the Young Adult Card and Student Leap Card fare initiative is being extended to the commercial bus sector.

The Journal reported last month that Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan said he intended to introduce savings on private operators before colleges reopen in September.

Making the announcement today, the minister said people holding the Young Adult Card and Student Leap Card will now avail of the 50% fare discount with participating commercial bus operator services.

There are about 30 commercial bus operators participating in the scheme across the country, including Bus Éireann Expressway, JJ Kavanagh, City Direct, Dublin Coach, GoBus.

Earlier this year, young people aged between 19 and 23 saw a 50% fare cut on Public Service Obligation (PSO) transport services like Bus Éireann, DART or Luas with the introduction of the Young Adult Card (YAC).

However, concerns were raised that the card didn’t grant fare reductions on commercial public transport options, which many students use to commute to college on a daily basis.

The minister said the Government is firmly committed to enhancing and expanding public transport services provision across the country as a means of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the transport sector.

He said this change will help to further promote modal shift in the transport sector among this age group and reduce reliance on private transport.

“This is a good news story for young commuters and a really timely one too with the start of college, apprenticeships and training courses just around the corner.

Initiatives such as the Young Adult Card, the Student Leap Card and the 20% average fare reduction which was introduced as a cost-of-living measure earlier this year, are firstly putting money back into people’s pockets, and secondly, are helping us reduce our emissions from transport because more people are choosing public and shared transport,” he said.

The minister said there has been a marked increase in public transport usage in recent months following the introduction of these fare initiatives.

Anne Graham, CEO of the NTA said: “Value for money is not the only factor that gets people on to public transport, but it is an important one, and we do know that cutting fares to such an extent and expanding services where people can avail of these discounts, will make public transport more attractive to more young adults.”

“We look forward to seeing more young adults using public transport to get to work or college or just when getting out and about with their friends and family,” she added.