Gardaí investigating after seat on a Dublin bus catches fire last night

A BUS SEAT caught fire last night on Parnell Square East in Dublin city last night, while the bus was parked on the road.

Gardaí patrolling the area raised the alarm and extinguished the fire yesterday evening.

This is the second bus to catch fire in recent days, after one bus was set alight during riots that took place in Dublin city on Thursday night.

Three buses, three Garda patrol cars and one Luas tram were destroyed during the riots.

In a video seen by The Journal, that has been circulating on social media, an empty bus is parked on the road near Parnell Square.

Flames and smoke can be seen inside the upper deck of the parked vehicle.

A spokesperson for gardaí said a seat on the bus had caught fire and gardaí on the scene extinguished the flames. Gardaí in Mountjoy are currently investigating the incident.

Enquires are currently ongoing, the spokesperson added.