Diversions in place after bus catches fire on M50

ALL LANES OF the M50 were closed earlier this evening as firefighters from stations across south Dublin attempted to subdue a burning coach at Junction 15 near Carrickmines.
Four fire engines from Dun Laoghaire, Rathfarnham and Donnybrook attended the scene of the blaze which began shortly before 8pm.
Bus on fire on m50 right now pic.twitter.com/aIeVKqlZHe— Emily (@Emily3221823723) July 25, 2023
Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) said two lanes of the M50 between Junction 15 and Junction 13 remain affected by the fire.
Passengers on the bus were forced to take take shelter at the edge of the motorway.
Gardaí have said that diversions remain in place.
