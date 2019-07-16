This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
There are plans for the installation of four bus shelters along Dublin's O'Connell Street

The applications have been submitted to Dublin City Council by the National Transport Authority.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 16 Jul 2019, 8:14 AM
54 minutes ago 4,814 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4726198
O'Connell Street, Dublin
Image: Shutterstock/Edward Haylan
O'Connell Street, Dublin
O'Connell Street, Dublin
Image: Shutterstock/Edward Haylan

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has received applications for the construction of four bus shelters on O’Connell Street. 

The applications have been submitted to the council by the National Transport Authority (NTA). 

Currently, there are no bus shelters located on O’Connell Street. 

The plans consist of the installation of three “three-bay” bus shelters on the footpath outside 12-13A, 46A and 9-11 O’Connell Street.

There are also plans for the installation of one “six-bay” bus shelter outside the Wings restaurant on the street. 

bus A web drawing of one of the planned three-bay bus shelters Source: NTA via Dublin City Council

Fine Gael TD Noel Rock, who is a member of the Oireachtas Transport Committee, has welcomed the plans. 

“For many northsiders, O’Connell Street is the main hub for buses in the city centre, and as we all know, when it rains there is practically nowhere to hide,” Rock said. 

“As such, on behalf of commuters like myself who have been soaked far too many times through the years, I warmly welcome this news,” he said. 

These are the kind of basic, bread and butter improvements to the public transport service that people are crying out for.

“It can be frustrating sometimes to hear constant discussion about big, ambitious, multi-decade plans while practical, basic issues like this are not addressed. Accordingly, I’m glad the NTA have seen sense here and agreed to install these bus shelters,” he added.

