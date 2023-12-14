Advertisement

Thursday 14 December 2023
Niall Carson/PA Images File photo
Eight schoolchildren among 12 people hospitalised after bus and truck collide in Co Kilkenny

The incident happened on the N77 at Ardloo shortly after 10.20am.
41 minutes ago

TWELVE PEOPLE, including eight schoolchildren, have been hospitalised following a collision between a school bus and a lorry in Co Kilkenny this morning. 

The incident happened on the N77 at Ardloo shortly after 10.20am. 

The driver of the lorry, a man in his 40s, was airlifted to Tallaght University Hospital with serious injuries.

The bus driver, a man in is 50s, was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Eight children and two adult passengers on the bus were taken from the scene by ambulance to St Lukes General Hospital, Kilkenny for treatment and assessment. Their injuries are described as not life-threatening.

Traffic diversions are in place and the scene is currently being examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from the N77 in the vicinity of Ardloo at the time of the collision are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Hayley Halpin
