This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 2 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Students say Dublin Buses are not stopping for them outside UCD at night

Students have said this is a regular occurrence at stops on campus from around 10pm onwards.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 2 Mar 2019, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 10,732 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4520169
File photo: Dublin Bus
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
File photo: Dublin Bus
File photo: Dublin Bus
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

DUBLIN BUSES ARE driving past people waiting at bus stops at University College Dublin (UCD) late at night, according to students.

Students have said this is a regular occurrence at stops on campus from around 10pm onwards. The campus has several bus stops and is served by routes including the 46a, the 11 and the 145.

Complaints have been made by students to Dublin Bus and their Students’ Union about the issue over the past few years. 

UCD Students’ Union president Barry Murphy said security guards on campus have only witnessed one incident of anti-social behaviour during this period at the bus stops. 

“It is very unfair for the drivers not to stop,” said Murphy. “It is just not acceptable.”

Murphy claimed there was an incident where two students in wheelchairs waited 40 minutes for buses that didn’t stop outside UCD. The students allegedly had to pay between €80 and €100 to get a taxi home.

A campaign will be launched by the SU to get buses to stop at UCD over the next fortnight. 

“From the NTA perspective, I am not quite sure why they cannot guarantee drivers will stop to complete a task they are being hired to do,” said Murphy.

Dublin Bus tweeted on 31 January that the buses don’t stop due to “frequent anti social behaviour” at UCD bus stops.  

“The safety of our passengers and drivers have on numerous occasions been compromised by passengers boarding at that stop,” the tweet said. 

Dublin Bus did not respond with a comment in time for publication.

UCD student Jade Wilson lives an hour from the university and has been frequently ignored by drivers on her way home. 

“Last night, five buses passed me by and I was waiting over 40 minutes. When the next 145 came, I was so desperate for them to stop that I walked out onto the road waving my arms at the driver. They blatantly ignore students,” said Wilson.

“I hope the SU campaign makes a difference but it’s hard to feel real optimism considering this problem has been ongoing since before I even started my degree at UCD.

“I’ve filed a complaint with Dublin Bus and they’ve assured me they’ll look into the issue. Here’s hoping,” she said.

UCD student Marcie O’Brien said she has not witnessed much anti-social behaviour at the UCD stops on her commute to college. 

“No one screaming or throwing things and no reason for a bus to skip a stop, especially with sober students there just looking for a bus to get home,” said O’Brien.

Another UCD student Oisín Quinn lives close to the Belfield campus but knows many people commuting long distances who can’t afford to get a taxi home.

“It’s really punishing for people who really need to get into town or live far away with multiple buses,” said Quinn.

UCD Estates met with Dublin Bus management about the issue several weeks ago to try and resolve the issue, according to the UCDSU president.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
intern1@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man shot dead in front garden of west Dublin home named locally
    177,200  94
    2
    		'Evacuate, evacuate': Flights were suspended at Stansted Airport last night after an aborted takeoff
    73,781  30
    3
    		Garda fear more violence as David Lynch (42) becomes latest victim of Clondalkin drugs feud
    34,485  26
    Fora
    1
    		Overcoming the 'trough of disillusionment': How VR and AR are finding their second wind
    178  0
    2
    		Here are three ways to ensure Ireland adapts to its increasingly complex economy
    93  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Mayo v Galway, Donegal v Armagh, Tyrone v Cavan - Saturday football match tracker
    78,320  12
    2
    		'The doctor said, 'You're going to be hit by a bus here'' - Monaghan star's six-hour open-heart surgery
    36,556  5
    3
    		As it happened: Man United vs Southampton, Bournemouth vs Man City, Premier League
    34,201  17
    DailyEdge
    1
    		If you've been dreaming of getting fillers, you might reconsider after this week's Late Late Show
    30,778  0
    2
    		We asked you what you'd change about the standard Irish wedding, and here's what you said
    12,350  2
    3
    		Everything you missed from the Derry Girls interview if you didn't tune into The Late Late Show
    6,063  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Judge allows extradition of John Downey in relation to 1972 murder of UDR soldiers
    Judge allows extradition of John Downey in relation to 1972 murder of UDR soldiers
    Man who set up gambling support group in Cork Prison steals €6.9k cash to go on gambling spree
    Murder accused Patrick Quirke told gardaí that ex-lover Mary Lowry was 'vicious' and 'verbally abusive'
    HIGH COURT
    Denis O'Brien loses defamation case against Sunday Business Post
    Denis O'Brien loses defamation case against Sunday Business Post
    Man who ran HSE copycat website claims it helped 'save five or six women and babies from abortion'
    Hot Press writer launches legal proceedings against Broadsheet.ie and Twitter
    GARDAí
    Man charged after mother-of-three killed in Clondalkin
    Man charged after mother-of-three killed in Clondalkin
    Three people arrested after cocaine and cannabis worth €320,000 seized in Limerick
    Garda fear more violence as David Lynch (42) becomes latest victim of Clondalkin drugs feud
    DUBLIN
    Behind the bar: what Irish bartenders really think of you and your order
    Behind the bar: what Irish bartenders really think of you and your order
    Gavin and Kenny ring the changes as Dublin footballers and hurlers name sides
    Dublin water supply may be disrupted over weekend as repairs to be carried out

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie