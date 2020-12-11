DUBLIN CITY CENTRE saw its busiest weekend since March last weekend, according to senior civil servant Liz Canavan, of the Department of the Taoiseach.

Data collected from last weekend shows that the busiest time was between 2pm and 3pm, with 9am to 10am being the quietest time.

Traffic volumes near some of Dublin’s biggest shopping centres saw a 40% increase last weekend, with 8am to 11am being the quietest time on the roads.

Last Saturday night in Dublin city was 80% busier than the previous Saturday night, said Canavan.

Speaking in Government Buildings today, she said if people are shopping this weekend, they should think about the time of day they are going, and they should try and plan their trip earlier or later in the day rather than peak times.

“And as always try to shop local and support those local businesses. Always try and avoid crowds,” she added.

“Think about planning that meal on a weeknight, for example,” she urged.

Increase in numbers was expected

However, she added that the increase in numbers of people shopping and socialising was always to be expected.

“There are no surprises in these increases of people moving around, and nothing we didn’t expect in terms of pent up demand. But it is important to emphasise that compliance within businesses was very good, and everyone is doing their very best to keep us safe,” she said.

Canavan said the government were made aware of capacity concerns on public transport last weekend, but said the National Transport Authority have confirmed “there were no real issues with capacity” and that additional public transport services were being added and are working.

New 24 hour Dublin Bus services are beginning for the 39 bus in the Dublin area, and similarly Bus Eireann have rolled out improved services for Navan, Drogheda, Limerick Cork and Galway.

Iarnroid Eireann have also rolled out some additional services on commuter routes, particularly for the evening peak times. Dart services will remain on a 10 minute frequency during the day, and 15 minute frequency in the evening.