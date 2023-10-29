Advertisement

Sunday 29 October 2023
Red C
No Budget bounce for Government as Sinn Féin remains most popular party
Support for Mary Lou McDonald’s party sits at 32%.
368
5
8 minutes ago

THE GOVERNMENT HAS failed to get a Budget bounce in support while Sinn Féin’s popularity has increased slightly, the latest poll shows.

The Red C / Business Post poll shows that support for both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael has fallen by a percentage point. Support for Fine Gael is now at 20%, while Fianna Fáil is at 15%.

Sinn Féin remains by far the most popular party in the country, having increased its support by 1 percentage point to 32%.

The poll fails to show any increase in the support for the Government, despite that fact that it passed a recent €14 billion Budget that aimed to appeal to voters across Irish society.

However, the primary issues that have hit this and previous governments continue to frustrate voters, including the crises in housing and the longstanding issues with healthcare.

The full state of the parties is:

  • Sinn Féin 32% (+1)
  • Fine Gael 20% (-1)
  • Fianna Fáil 15% (-1)
  • Social Democrats 6% (+1)
  • Labour Party 5% (+1)
  • Green Party 4% (nc)
  • People Before Profit-Solidarity 3% (nc)
  • Aontú 2% (-1)
  • Independent/Others 12% (nc)

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie
