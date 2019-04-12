This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 12 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Businessman claims he is victim of smear campaign through false Twitter account

Philip Rattle of August Equity LLP has launched High Court proceedings.

By Aodhan O Faolain Friday 12 Apr 2019, 4:33 PM
58 minutes ago 2,793 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4589529
Image: Shutterstock/Nopparat Khokthong
Image: Shutterstock/Nopparat Khokthong

THE MANAGING PARTNER of a London-based private equity firm has launched High Court proceedings over a Twitter account he claims is being used to smear his reputation.

The action has been taken by Philip Rattle of August Equity LLP, who claims both he and his family have been upset by posts on a Twitter account set up in his name, which he has nothing to do with.

Rattle does not have a Twitter account, nor does he have an online presence. The tweets, he claims, are deliberately targeted towards maligning him and causing serious damage to his reputation.

He claims the Twitter account using his name, which appears to have been established using an outlook.com email address, was set up in September 2018 and was brought to his attention last December.

He claims the account profile describes the user as running a firm investing hundreds of millions of pounds in various UK sectors, as well as being ‘Nationalist’, ‘Pro-Brexit and ‘Anti-immigration’.

Rattle followed the “impersonation Twitter account” which he said has published a number of highly offensive and distressing tweets which are defamatory.

The posts include derogatory and racist comments about individuals in British public life such as London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Manchester City soccer star Raheem Sterling.

One tweet on the account also praises a man who allegedly racially abused a woman on a Ryanair flight last year.

He claims that he was shocked, highly distressed and upset by the posts, and says the account is clearly designed to make any reader believe that he is a racist, anti-semitic, and a bigot.

Damaged reputation

The account he says has seriously damaged his reputation, his privacy, and he claims are part of a smear campaign against him.

As part of that smear campaign, Rattle claims that both he and several investors with his firm have received messages, correspondence and packages containing false allegations about him and August Equity.

As a result, he has had CCTV installed at his London home.

He fears that the smear campaign will continue unless steps are taken to restrain the alleged wrongdoers, and has sought information from both Twitter and Microsoft including details about the persons behind the accounts.

Rattle, represented in court today by Niall Buckley Bl seeks an order from the High Court, known as a Norwich Pharmacal order requiring to provide him with information, including the name and address of the person or persons behind the account.

Justice Leonie Reynolds granted Rattle’s lawyers permission to serve short notice of the proceedings on both Microsoft Ireland Operations Ltd which provides outlook.com email service, and Twitter International Company.

The Judge noted that the type of information Rattle’s lawyers seek is only provided by the social media companies when the court makes an order directing the firms to furnish the details sought.

The Judge made the matter returnable to date after the Easter recess.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie