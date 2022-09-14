Landmark Dublin hotel Buswells goes on for sale for €22 million

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THE PROMINENT BUSWELLS hotel in Dublin city centre has been put on the market with a guide price of €22 million.
The famous establishment on Molesworth Street has operated as a hotel since the 19th century.
Sitting across the road from Leinster House, it has been a popular meeting spot for politicians, journalists and lobbyists for decades and is regularly used for press conferences and other events.
The property is being sold by liquidators for the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) which took control of the building, along with a portfolio of assets belonging to the businessman Sean Quinn, following a lengthy legal dispute.
Buswells, along with two other hotels formerly in the Quinn empire, could not be sold until the IBRC and the Quinn family reached a settlement around mutual litigation that had dragged on for several years.
A settlement was finally reached in April 2019 which saw the family drop its claims to the hotels and other assets. There were then further delays as the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission approved the arrangement.
Property advisers Savills Ireland are handling the sale of the 67-bedroom hotel, which is offered for sale free of management agreement and brand.
It said Buswells has extensive food and beverage and conference and meeting facilities and has outstanding transport links.
“Buswells is in the best Dublin location. Prime, but discreet and at the centre of everything an upscale hotel guest requires,” Tom Barrett of Savills said.
“Recent STR data for Dublin shows strong trade, with July occupancy of 86% at an ADR of €188 and RevPAR 21% above July 2019. This hotel presents a very rare opportunity to add value to a trophy Dublin hotel.”
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (2)