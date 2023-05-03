Irish supermarket chains to cut price of own-brand butter

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 16 minutes ago
SEVERAL IRISH SUPERMARKET chains are to lower the price of their own-brand butter, following reductions in the price of own-brand milk last week.
SuperValu, Lidl and Aldi will both reduce the price of 454g (1lb) of their own-brand butter by 40c, from €3.39 to €2.99.
Other Irish chains are expected to announce similar price cuts
Today’s announcements follow similar reductions in the price of own-brand milk in various supermarkets on Friday.
Lidl announced that its in-store milk would be reduced by 10 cent from, which was followed hours later by Aldi, Tesco and SuperValu all announcing a similar reduction.
The Labour party said the price cuts demonstrated that Irish customers were being ripped off, and called the announcements a “race for publicity”.
Labour finance and enterprise spokesperson Ged Nash described the move by some Irish supermarkets to reduce the price of milk as a “tacit acceptance that Irish consumers are being ripped off”.
Nash reiterated his calls for the government to examine price caps across essential food items to help working people, adding that it needs to work with regulators to “stamp out this ‘greed-inflation’” in the sector.
Nash said supermarkets must also commit to meaningful price reductions across the range of other products they sell.
“Butter is up 21% year on year, eggs are up 20%, vegetables up over 10% and it’s having a huge impact on working families nationwide.”
The reductions also angered the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) which said it would result in financial pressure on producers.
Meanwhile, IFA liquid milk chairman Keith O’Boyle said a “price war on milk” could do serious damage to farmers who specialise in producing fresh milk rather than milk which is converted into products with a longer shelf life, such as butter.
“If these farmers do not get a return to cover the extra costs involved, they will change to producing milk for manufacturing,” he said, further claiming that the price cut could risk the sustainability of Ireland’s fresh milk production.
