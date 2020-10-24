How to support Irish businesses when buying gifts this Christmas

WITH MANY DOORS shuttered across the country, the usual shopping spree in the weeks (and even months) ahead of Christmas will be a bit different this year.

Under Level 5 restrictions due to remain in place across the country until 1 December, non-essential retail shops must close.

However, with click-and-collect options available and shops providing online delivery, there are plenty of ways to shop locally and from Irish-owned businesses if you want this Christmas.

Guaranteed Irish

Guaranteed Irish launched a new website called guaranteedirishgifts.ie this week which is a one-stop-shop for hundreds of Irish businesses throughout the country.

Guaranteed Irish is a membership group for more than 1,200 businesses based in Ireland.

Their gift directory site has sections for all sorts of goods, from textiles and beauty, to artisan food and drinks.

There are sections for kids, men and women and also options for corporate gifts for employers to choose from.

The group said this site provides “a collective shop window” for people looking to buy Irish products.

“This global pandemic has forced businesses that have procrastinated about e-commerce to go online to survive,” the Guaranteed Irish CEO Brid O’Connell said.

She encouraged businesses to reach out for help to other businesses and support service to “help them engage online”.

Just Buy Irish

Justbuyirish.com is another directory with hundreds of independent Irish producers that deliver to households across the country.

There are plenty of different sections to choose from here as well, from alcohol and books to home and design.

This is an ideal place to find something a bit different, with offerings like board games, unique prints and jewellery available to buy.

Books

Bookshops are the go-to for many people on the hunt for Christmas gifts. Here are a few Irish ones to keep in mind this year.

The Gutter Bookshop – This Dublin-based bookshop offers a click and collect service at its shops in Cow’s Lane and Dalkey, along with a delivery service across the country.

Kennys.ie - The online shop for Kennys Bookshop, also based in Galway, offers free delivery within Ireland on all orders.

Charlie Byrne’s Books – The much-loved Galway bookshop offers an international shipping service and also gives a 10% discount on books for libraries, schools and book clubs.

Easons – Easons offers free delivery on orders over €10

Dubray – Click-and-collect is free for Dubrary, and shipping costs €4 for one book, €6 for two and it’s free for all orders over €20.

Shop Limerick

Limerick city and county councils, along with the Limerick Local Enterprise Office and Limerick Chamber have set an online marketplace for Limerick-based shops.

People interested can also buy a local business voucher and get information on nearby takeaways and food deliveries.

Kerry Gift Card

A new Kerry Gift Card has been brought in through a One4All voucher specifically for more than 60 outlets across the county.

Whether it’s for shopping or for use in a hotel or restaurant (when restrictions allow), the full details of the participating businesses can be found on the website.

Do you know of any ‘buy Irish’ initiatives or projects in your area? If you’d like to recommend any businesses or schemes for inclusion in this piece or in further articles, please email orladwyer@thejournal.ie and we will update this post.