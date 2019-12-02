This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should Ireland introduce compulsory voting?

Concerns have been raised about the low turnout in the by-elections last weekend.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 2 Dec 2019, 8:48 AM
Voter turnout was low at the by-elections on Friday.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

TURNOUT REACHED RECORD low levels in the by-elections this weekend, with few voters actually making it to the polls on Friday. 

Turnout was lowest in Dublin Fingal, with only 25.6% of people voting. In Wexford, the constituency with the highest turnout of the four by-elections, turnout was 35.1%. 

While turnout in by-elections is usually significantly lower than in general elections, the figures still prompted concern over the weekend. 

Some blamed a wider dissatisfaction with politics, while others pointed to the proximity of a general election next year. 

Blame was also pointed towards the cold weather and even the Late Late Toy Show.

Turnout in Irish general elections is generally low compared to the rest of western Europe, so today we want to know: Should voting be compulsory in Ireland?


Poll Results:

No (719)
Yes (690)
I don't know (40)



About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

