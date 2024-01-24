Bryan Dobson is retiring from RTÉ in April after 37 years at the broadcaster

BROADCASTER BRYAN DOBSON has announced he will retire from RTÉ at the end of April.

Dobson is currently a presenter of RTÉ Radio One’s News at One and has worked at the with RTÉ News for 37 years.

Since joining the broadcaster in 1987, Dobson has presented all of RTÉ’s flagship news programmes across television and radio during this time and anchored RTÉ’s television coverage of elections, and special state events.

“After 37 fantastic years with RTÉ the time has come to move on. I will miss working with some wonderfully talented and hardworking colleagues,” Dobson said.

“RTÉ journalism depends on teamwork and I have worked with some of the very best,” he said.

“I am grateful too to the listeners and viewers who have give me their time and attention over the years. I hope to have repaid that trust with reporting that was relevant, fair and accurate.”

RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst said Dobson “represents the best in public service journalism”.

“For many years, he has brought a calm authority to the most important stories,” Bakhurst said.

“Every day, he demonstrates a depth of knowledge and an absolute integrity in his work and has never been afraid to ask the toughest questions and hold the powerful to account. Personally, it has been a pleasure and a privilege to work with him,” he said.

Dobson first joined RTÉ in 1987 as a reporter with the RTÉ Radio One This Week programme.

Later that year, he was appointed RTÉ’s Business Correspondent, as well as presenting the television business programme Marketplace.

In 1991, he became presenter of RTÉ’s One O’Clock News, later moving to present the Nine O’Clock News programme before being appointed anchor of the Six One News in 1996.

He spent 21 years at the flagship programme, before moving to be part of the presenting team on Morning Ireland in 2017, the most listened to radio programme in Ireland.

He hosted Election 2020: Bryan Dobson Interviews…, a new series in the run up to the last general election of in-depth interviews with political party leaders, broadcast in prime time on RTÉ One.

Dobson has also worked on a number of RTÉ documentary programmes including The Madness from Within, an account of the Irish Civil War; Witnesses to War, which featured interviews with Irish veterans of the Second World War and guest presented special programmes on the Lusitania and 1916 Rising for RTÉ Nationwide.