This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 25 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Freezing of cryptocurrency used by criminals results in jump in CAB proceeds

The jump in frozen assets is due in the main to the granting of a freezing order over cryptocurrency to the value of €53 million.

By Christina Finn Thursday 25 Jun 2020, 9:16 AM
31 minutes ago 3,047 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5131667
Image: Garda Press
Image: Garda Press

THE ANNUAL CRIMINAL Assets Bureau (CAB) report has revealed that nearly €65 million in assets were frozen in the last year, a significant increase on the previous year.

The jump in frozen assets in 2019 is due in the main to the granting of a freezing order over cryptocurrency to the value of €53 million.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan will today brief Cabinet ministers on the 2019 CAB Annual Report which reveals that officers returned in excess of €3.9 million to the Exchequer. 

This includes around €1.6 million under the Proceeds of Crime legislation and €2 million under Revenue legislation. Around €300,000 was also recovered in Social Welfare overpayments.

A number of individuals had their social welfare payments either terminated or reduced, resulting in a total savings of €2.3 million.

Last year, a total of 50 individuals and companies were assessed under taxation law, resulting in a total tax figure of €11.7 million. Orders were made to the payment of tax to the value of €5.8 million.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The minister will tell Cabinet today that the report marks a period of continued growth in new cases being brought before the Court, with 31 new applications before the High Court in 2019 under the Proceeds of Crime legislation.

The majority of these actions were taken against assets gained from the proceeds of drug trafficking, followed by actions relating to frauds and thefts of various categories.

CAB is an independent statutory body, established in 1996, which carries out investigations into the suspected proceeds of criminal conduct.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie