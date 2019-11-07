This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Vehicles, documents and cash seized during CAB searches in Co Monaghan

The searches were carried as part of an investigation into a group suspected of being involved in various international smuggling activities.

By Adam Daly Thursday 7 Nov 2019, 12:14 PM
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau has seized vehicles, documents and cash in three different currencies during searches in Co Monaghan. 

The searches were carried out at 10 different locations in the border county as part of an investigation into a group suspected of being involved in various international smuggling activities. 

Gardaí said the investigation has been ongoing for the past year, but intensified over the last two weeks.

As part of the operation, CAB detained a Northern Ireland registered tractor unit and curtain sider trailer at Dublin Port last Tuesday. A Bulgarian registered tractor unit and a curtain sider trailer were also detained. 

Earlier today, searches were carried on foot of district court warrants issued pursuant to Section 14 of the Criminal Assets Bureau Acts 1996 to 2016 at 10 separate search sites in Co Monaghan.

During the searches at 7 homes and 3 yards / industrial sheds CAB officers seized: 

  • 192 (2019) X5 BMW M Sport
  • 2016 X5 BMW
  • 2014 VW Transporter Crew Cab 2.8 litre
  • Mitsubishi shotgun
  • Documents and records
  • Electronic devices
  • Cash (€1,400, $900 USD and £600).

PastedImage-27466 Source: Garda Press Office

PastedImage-71501 Source: Garda Press Office

PastedImage-18129 Source: Garda Press Office

“The Criminal Assets Bureau is taking proportionate action to prevent the concealment and disposal of assets,” a garda statement said. 

A garda spokesperson added that this ongoing CAB investigation is not linked to the ongoing Essex Police investigation.

A number of restraining orders in respect of accounts in financial institutions were also made by a judge of the District Court pursuant to Section 17 (2) of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010.

CAB said its investigation is continuing and no arrests have been made. 

