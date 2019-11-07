Vehicles, documents and cash seized during CAB searches in Co Monaghan

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau has seized vehicles, documents and cash in three different currencies during searches in Co Monaghan.

The searches were carried out at 10 different locations in the border county as part of an investigation into a group suspected of being involved in various international smuggling activities.

Gardaí said the investigation has been ongoing for the past year, but intensified over the last two weeks.

As part of the operation, CAB detained a Northern Ireland registered tractor unit and curtain sider trailer at Dublin Port last Tuesday. A Bulgarian registered tractor unit and a curtain sider trailer were also detained.

Earlier today, searches were carried on foot of district court warrants issued pursuant to Section 14 of the Criminal Assets Bureau Acts 1996 to 2016 at 10 separate search sites in Co Monaghan.

During the searches at 7 homes and 3 yards / industrial sheds CAB officers seized:

192 (2019) X5 BMW M Sport

2016 X5 BMW

2014 VW Transporter Crew Cab 2.8 litre

Mitsubishi shotgun

Documents and records

Electronic devices

Cash (€1,400, $900 USD and £600).

Source: Garda Press Office

Source: Garda Press Office

Source: Garda Press Office

“The Criminal Assets Bureau is taking proportionate action to prevent the concealment and disposal of assets,” a garda statement said.

Related Read CAB seizes cars, cash and drugs in Waterford raids

A garda spokesperson added that this ongoing CAB investigation is not linked to the ongoing Essex Police investigation.

A number of restraining orders in respect of accounts in financial institutions were also made by a judge of the District Court pursuant to Section 17 (2) of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010.

CAB said its investigation is continuing and no arrests have been made.