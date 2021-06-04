€125,000 seized and restrained in bank accounts by Criminal Assets Bureau

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau (CAB) seized and restrained €125,000 in bank accounts in two separate search operations in Limerick and Westmeath this morning.

In Limerick, one residential premises, one commercial premises and three professional premises were searched, targeting the assets of a person involved in criminal activity in the region.

Gardaí attached to the Limerick Division and the Revenue Customs Dog Unit conducted the search.

In Westmeath, the CAB conducted a search in the Mullingar area with assistance from the Regional Armed Support Unit. This search was also aimed at persons involved in criminal activity in the area.

Alongside the €125,000, other “exhibits of significance to the investigations” were seized.