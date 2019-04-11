CAB carries out raids on homes and solicitor's office in operation targeting international drug crime

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau (CAB) along with a number of other garda units conducted a search operation today targeting the assets and activities of an international organised crime gang involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

Gardaí carried out six searches in Dublin, Meath and Waterford. Five homes and a solicitor’s office were searched during the operation.

A garda spokesman said that documentation in relation to the ownership of assets, financial documentation, mobile phones and electronic storage devices were seized a by bureau officers.

He added: “The CAB investigation centres on an International Organised Crime Gang involved in the sale and supply of controlled drug No arrests were made

Today’s search operation is a significant development in the CAB investigation and will be seen as a major upset to the network used by this Organised Crime Gang to launder the proceeds of their drug dealing activities.

In a separate operation, CAB seized two vehicles in Limerick on foot of an order obtained before the High Court under Section 2 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 1996.

The vehicles, a 191 registration Audi and a 182 registration Ford were identified as proceeds of crime as part of a Criminal Assets Bureau investigation.