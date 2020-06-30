This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 30 June, 2020
Vehicles and €449,000 in cash seized during significant CAB raids in Dublin and Wicklow

Seven people have been arrested for money laundering offences.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 30 Jun 2020, 2:45 PM
1 hour ago 6,910 Views 11 Comments
File photo
Image: PA Images
File photo
File photo
Image: PA Images

VEHICLES, HIGH-VALUE goods and €449,000 in cash were seized following search operations carried out by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) in Dublin and Wicklow today.

CAB officers carried out the searches this morning as part of an ongoing intelligence-led operation targeting foreign nationals involved in laundering the proceeds of crime accumulated by Irish-based organised crime groups.

Today’s operation took place in the Dublin Metropolitan Region and the Wicklow Division.

Eleven sites – three business premises and eight residential addresses – were searched during the operation.

Vehicles, high-value goods and €449,000 in cash were seized. A further €261,000 in funds were frozen in Irish bank accounts.

Seven people have been arrested for money laundering offences contrary to section seven of the Criminal Justice Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act 2010 and are currently being detained at garda stations across Dublin.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said the operation “marks a significant development in the Criminal Assets Bureau’s ongoing investigation into a criminal network involved in the laundering of funds for a number of national and international organised crime groups”.

The search operation was conducted by CAB, supported by the Emergency Response Unit and Regional Armed Support Units, and assisted by the Garda National Immigration Bureau, the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, the Garda National Protective Services Bureau and local district detective units.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

