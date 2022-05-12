CAB seizes cars and designer watches in action against eastern European crime gang

One of the seized watches.

One of the seized watches.

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau today seized high-end cars and designer watches in raids on properties they believe are linked to organised criminals.

CAB conducted a search operation in counties Dublin and Kildare and were supported by the Emergency Response Unit (ERU), the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) among others.

Advertisement

The operation involved searches at five locations including residential and commercial addresses.

Three bank accounts containing €340,000 were identified and frozen during the course of the operation.

In addition, the following was also seized:

• 212 Registration BMW X6

• 141 Registration BMW X5

• Breitling Watch

• Two Armani Watches

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Electronic devices and documentation were also seized during the course of the search operation.

A garda spokesman said: “This morning’s search operation was conducted as part of a CAB proceeds of crime investigation, into assets accrued by an individual linked to an East European Organised Criminal Group (OCG) which is involved in drug trafficking. Today’s operation marks a significant development in the ongoing CAB proceeds of crime investigation.”