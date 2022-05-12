#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 14°C Thursday 12 May 2022
CAB seizes cars and designer watches in action against eastern European crime gang

Three bank accounts containing €340,000 were identified and frozen during the course of the operation.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 12 May 2022, 2:16 PM
One of the seized watches.
Image: An Garda Síochána
One of the seized watches.
One of the seized watches.
Image: An Garda Síochána

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau today seized high-end cars and designer watches in raids on properties they believe are linked to organised criminals. 

CAB conducted a search operation in counties Dublin and Kildare and were supported  by the Emergency Response Unit (ERU), the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) among others. 

The operation involved searches at five locations including residential and commercial addresses. 

Three bank accounts containing €340,000 were identified and frozen during the course of the operation.

In addition, the following was also seized:

• 212 Registration BMW X6
• 141 Registration BMW X5
• Breitling Watch
• Two Armani Watches

Electronic devices and documentation were also seized during the course of the search operation.

A garda spokesman said: “This morning’s search operation was conducted as part of a CAB proceeds of crime investigation, into assets accrued by an individual linked to an East European Organised Criminal Group (OCG) which is involved in drug trafficking. Today’s operation marks a significant development in the ongoing CAB proceeds of crime investigation.”

