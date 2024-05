CRIMINAL ASSET BUREAU teams have carried out sweeping searches in Donegal and west Dublin targeting proceeds of criminal activities.

A search operation conducted yesterday involved more than 70 personnel across 23 searches at locations that included dwellings and business premises.

Gardaí seized a 2023 Reg Volvo XC90 and around €73,000 in a bank account, as well as electronic devices and financial documents.

The searches related to an ongoing investigation into the assets of people suspected of being involved in drug trafficking on an international level.

Gardaí said that “this Organised Criminal Gang (OCG) operates within this jurisdiction as well as Scotland, Spain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)”.

The investigation “was supported by a number of Good Citizen Reports (GCRs) and also with the assistance of a Divisional Assets Profiler”, gardaí said in a statement.

“Support was provided to CAB officers by gardaí attached to the Milford District, Donegal Division, the Regional Armed Support Unit, Garda Dog Unit and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).”