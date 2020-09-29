#Open journalism No news is bad news

CAB freezes €138k in cash belonging to men suspected of conning elderly people into needless construction work

Gardai raided a number of homes today.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 29 Sep 2020, 12:59 PM
9 minutes ago 985 Views 1 Comment
Image: Garda
Image: Garda

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau today carried out a search operation in Newbridge, Kildare targeting rogue traders who have been preying on elderly and vulnerable people. 

Four homes and a professional premises were searched. The search operation was conducted by Criminal Assets Bureau personnel assisted by the Armed Support Unit, Kildare Divisional Detective Units and the Customs Dog Unit.

Funds totalling €138,511 were restrained in three separate bank accounts. €3,500 in cash was also seized today. 

A garda spokesman said: “This morning’s search operation targeted assets linked to a gang involved in guttering installation and roofing repairs primarily in the greater Dublin area. The individuals concerned target the vulnerable and the elderly. Today marks a significant development in the on-going Criminal Assets Bureau investigation.

“Previous to today’s search €103,852 in cash had been seized as part of this investigation.”

